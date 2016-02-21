The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - We put some makeup on Dave...just because...

21st February 2016, 06:00

This week Chris asked Dave if he'd put on some makeup for the show. And he said yes, for some reason...

Chris Moyles

Pippa put some makeup on Dave...just because...

We've got a confession to make - sometimes on the show we don't always have that much to talk about. It's true. That's why it's lucky when you a Dave that you can play with! Chris asked him if he wanted to put on some make up - he said yes. Simple as that really!
Play

Pippa put some makeup on Dave...

...just because.

04:13

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X