WATCH: Chris Moyles Calls Matt Le Blanc (Sort Of)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Happy Friday! As well as (not) calling Matt LeBlanc this morning we also gave away A CAR! What a show.
Matt LeBlanc is inexplicably joining Top Gear! Producer Dave's excited, mainly because he's a massive Friends fan. So Chris decided to try and call the actor this morning...sort of.
We gave Matt Le Blanc* a call this morning and it was AMAZING...
*Dom
07:50
Here's the moment we gave away a brand new car on the show!
04:34
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
