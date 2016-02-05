WATCH: Chris Moyles Calls Matt Le Blanc (Sort Of)

We gave Matt Le Blanc a call this morning and it was AMAZING...

Matt LeBlanc is inexplicably joining Top Gear! Producer Dave's excited, mainly because he's a massive Friends fan. So Chris decided to try and call the actor this morning...sort of.

We gave Matt Le Blanc* a call this morning and it was AMAZING... *Dom

Here's the moment we gave away a brand new car, thanks to Infiniti !

Is there anything better than giving away a car? Doubtful. We've been building to it all week and here's the moment it happened.





Here's the moment we gave away a brand new car on the show!