WATCH: Chris Moyles Calls Matt Le Blanc (Sort Of)

5th February 2016, 14:37

Happy Friday! As well as (not) calling Matt LeBlanc this morning we also gave away A CAR! What a show.

We gave Matt Le Blanc a call this morning and it was AMAZING...

Matt LeBlanc is inexplicably joining Top Gear! Producer Dave's excited, mainly because he's a massive Friends fan. So Chris decided to try and call the actor this morning...sort of.

ALSO ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Here's the moment we gave away a brand new car, thanks to Infiniti!

Is there anything better than giving away a car? Doubtful. We've been building to it all week and here's the moment it happened.

Here's the moment we gave away a brand new car on the show!

