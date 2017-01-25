WATCH: Is This The World's Longest Radio Competition Ever?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
It's fair to say Dom's toilet crossword went on a bit longer than anticipated...
Today the team introduced Dom's Toilet Crossword Quiz, which saw him reading out clues to listeners who were in with a chance of winning a brand new Selco bathroom.
Unfortunately for some, the competition went on forever and even made one listener's kids late for school!
Watch what happened below:
Is this the world's longest radio competition?...
02:57
In the end it came down to a tie break, and Adam took home the awesome prize.
We hope Claire's kids made it to school, though...
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
