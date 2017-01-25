WATCH: Is This The World's Longest Radio Competition Ever?

Today the team introduced Dom's Toilet Crossword Quiz, which saw him reading out clues to listeners who were in with a chance of winning a brand new Selco bathroom.

Unfortunately for some, the competition went on forever and even made one listener's kids late for school!

Watch what happened below:

In the end it came down to a tie break, and Adam took home the awesome prize.

We hope Claire's kids made it to school, though...