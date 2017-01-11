WATCH: Why Was Chris Moyles In Emma Bunton's Bed?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out how Chris and the former Spice Girl came to sleep in the same bed.
Emma Bunton came in to see Chris and the team this morning and share a fun fact about how they slept in the same bed around the new year.
It turns out the Heart DJ and former Spice Girl stayed in the same room as Chris Moyles over the festive period, but not at the same time.
Watch the pair explain what happened here:
Why was Chris in Emma Bunton's bed?
Why was Chris in Emma Bunton's bed?
02:04
Despite their hotel rooms being serviced in-between, Chris was sure to give Emma the creeps by letting her know she kept the toilet seat "nice and warm" for her.
Nice one Chris.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook