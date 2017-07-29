WATCH: When Pippa Went On The Shark Dive Simulator...

29th July 2017, 15:00

Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.

Toby and Pippa in the shark cage diving simulator

This week saw Pippa, Toby, Matt and James go down to London's South Bank to experience the terrifying virtual reality cage diving simulator for new film, 47 Metres Down.

Hopes were high, especially since Pippa has a phobia of sharks, but unfortunately, the team didn't quite get what they were expecting.

Toby and Pippa did manage to make their own fun though...

Find out what happened in our video.

Play

The Shark Simulator...

Find out what happened when Pippa and the team tried the virtual reality experience.

02:47

47 Metres Down is out in cinemas now. 

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,   and download the podcast here.   

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X