WATCH: What The Heck Is That!?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
What the heck is that!?
Dom has some new headgear. At least, we think that's what it is.
02:21
Dom has some new headgear. At least, we think that's what it is.
Alistair and the team from CuteBitz.com specialise in gifts and have sent in a present for Dominic Byrne.
But can Dom work out what it is?
Does it go on his head? Is it a fashion accessory? Is it part of an Admiral Ackbar fancy dress costume?
Find out more by watching the video.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook