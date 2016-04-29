WATCH: What Happens When Your Joke Falls Flat On Live Radio?

29th April 2016, 11:15

It happened to Dominic Byrne this very morning. Watch and cringe.

Dominic Byrne Chris Moyles Show 29 April 2016

It was all going so well... Chris and Dom were telling Pippa a VERY BELIEVABLE, HONEST story about their time as "fashion students", when Dom had to go one further. Get ready to laugh... or not.

Play

When your joke falls flat live on the radio...

02:13

