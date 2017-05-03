WATCH: "Vernon From Wigan" Sounds Very Familiar...

3rd May 2017, 13:53

Hold On...that's a familiar voice

Find out what happened when Vernon from Wigan called into the show.

03:08

Today a "mechanic" called into Chris and the team, and he sounded just like someone we used to know.

Watch our video above to find out what what he's been up to so far...

Looks like Vern's still taking time to drop huge names!

