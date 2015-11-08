WATCH: Vernon Kay pranks Chris Moyles

It started with some simple social media japery… the odd Facebook hijack here, the occasional Twitter prank there.

But last week, Chris Moyles confused his on air colleague Vernon Kay by getting you, the listeners, to tweet in relentlessly that all they could hear was BBC Radio Stoke. Engineers were called. Vernon was none the wiser. Then all was revealed - it was a PRANK.

So, the following week, as the Chris Moyles Platinum Hour got underway on Friday morning at 9am, how could Vernon top that jape?

How about… hijacking the ENTIRE STATION? Watch what happened when Radio X was taken over by Kay’s Catalogue… and see how Chris reacted.

