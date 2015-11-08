WATCH: Vernon Kay pranks Chris Moyles

8th November 2015, 10:00

Play

Vernon gets his own back! THIS. MEANS. WAR.

#KaysCatalogue

03:24

The ongoing battle between the two Radio X presenters continues… and Vernon has taken it to a whole other level.

It started with some simple social media japery… the odd Facebook hijack here, the occasional Twitter prank there.

But last week, Chris Moyles confused his on air colleague Vernon Kay by getting you, the listeners, to tweet in relentlessly that all they could hear was BBC Radio Stoke. Engineers were called. Vernon was none the wiser. Then all was revealed - it was a PRANK.

So, the following week, as the Chris Moyles Platinum Hour got underway on Friday morning at 9am, how could Vernon top that jape?

How about… hijacking the ENTIRE STATION? Watch what happened when Radio X was taken over by Kay’s Catalogue… and see how Chris reacted.

The Chris Moyles Show is on Radio X every weekday from 6.30am, with Vernon Kay following at 10am til 1pm.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the country, on our app or via www.radiox.co.uk.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X