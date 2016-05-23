Watch Vernon Chat To A Very Confused "Chris Martin"

23rd May 2016, 15:33

Chris Martin sounded a little...off...this morning.

Dominic Byrne

Watch Vernon Chat To A Very Confused "Chris Martin"

This morning we had a VERY good Coldplay prize to give away. So who better to assist than Chris Martin himself? There was just one problem. It wasn't quite Chris Martin, and he was in a very funny mood...
Play

Chris Martin is a little bit confused...and bald....

Chris Martin visited the show today and he looked suspiciously similar to Dom...

02:44

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X