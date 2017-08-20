WATCH: Toby Tarrant Got A "Sexy" Makeover And It Was Ridiculous

This week, the breakfast team decided that Toby could do with being more "sexy," so they invited a fashionista in to help him with his style.

Charlotte decided to bring in a selection of outfits she'd love her boyfriend to wear, but unfortunately it seems her perfect man is a mix between Dennis the Menace, Freddie Kruger and a dodgy 90s raver.

Don't believe us? See the transformation for yourself in our video above.

We would say this is the most embarrassing thing Toby's ever done, but take a look what he was up to last Friday:

Wanna see @tobytarrant with his shirt off from Friday night... sure, here it is. pic.twitter.com/ZY7t1pfH9Y — Radio X (@RadioX) August 14, 2017

Matt's not convinced.

