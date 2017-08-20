WATCH: Toby Tarrant Got A "Sexy" Makeover And It Was Ridiculous

Watch WATCH: Toby Tarrant's Impression Of His Dad Is Spot On
Watch and learn Chris Moyles, watch and learn.
Toby gets a fashionable makeover...
Toby got a "sexy" makeover, but it didn't really work out...
The DJ was tried on some clothes brought in by fashion expert Charlotte, and he ended up looking like Dennis the Menace.
This week, the breakfast team decided that Toby could do with being more "sexy," so they invited a fashionista in to help him with his style.
Charlotte decided to bring in a selection of outfits she'd love her boyfriend to wear, but unfortunately it seems her perfect man is a mix between Dennis the Menace, Freddie Kruger and a dodgy 90s raver.
Don't believe us? See the transformation for yourself in our video above.
We would say this is the most embarrassing thing Toby's ever done, but take a look what he was up to last Friday:
Wanna see @tobytarrant with his shirt off from Friday night... sure, here it is. pic.twitter.com/ZY7t1pfH9Y— Radio X (@RadioX) August 14, 2017
Matt's not convinced.
Reckon you're more of a lad than Toby Tarrant? Take our quiz here.
