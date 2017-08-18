WATCH: Toby Tarrant's Impression Of His Dad Is Spot On

Watch WATCH: When Toby Wore TWO Headphone Sets On The Breakfast Show...
Toby Tarrant is standing in for Chris Moyles, and he kicked off his run in the best way ever.
Toby Tarrant's impression of his dad is spot on.
It's actually an impression of Chris Moyles doing an impression of his dad...
02:52
Watch and learn Chris Moyles, watch and learn.
Anyone who listens to The Chris Moyles Show knows he loves to do an impression of Chris Tarrant... especially when his son Toby Tarrant is around.
But this week Toby decided to show us how it's really done, with a spot of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Watch our video to see him at work, and Dom go hysterical over it.
It's literally like Chris Tarrant is in the room.
