WATCH: Toby Tarrant's Impression Of His Dad Is Spot On

18th August 2017, 11:26

Play

Toby Tarrant's impression of his dad is spot on.

It's actually an impression of Chris Moyles doing an impression of his dad...

02:52

Watch and learn Chris Moyles, watch and learn.

Anyone who listens to The Chris Moyles Show knows he loves to do an impression of Chris Tarrant... especially when his son Toby Tarrant is around. 

But this week Toby decided to show us how it's really done, with a spot of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Watch our video to see him at work, and Dom go hysterical over it. 

It's literally like Chris Tarrant is in the room.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X