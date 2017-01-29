WATCH: Toby's Estée Lauder Voice-Over Is Hilarious

29th January 2017, 06:00

What do you think Toby Tarrant's Este Lauder voiceover?

He probably should have checked the pronunciation first...

This week, Toby Tarrant told Chris and the team about some of the voice-over scripts he's sent off, and one of them was for Estée Lauder.

Unfortunately for Toby, he didn't check how to pronounce the beauty brand's name, and hilarity ensued.

Watch and laugh as Toby totally gets it totally wrong.

Oh dear. If only he'd said that louder, eh?

Let's hope he didn't get any scripts for Hermes or Ikea either...

