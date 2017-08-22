WATCH: Toby Plays IKEA Or Cheese With The Best Caller Ever

Watch WATCH: Toby Tarrant Got A "Sexy" Makeover And It Was Ridiculous
The DJ was tried on some clothes brought in by fashion expert Charlotte, and he ended up looking like Dennis the Menace.
Toby plays IKEA or Cheese with THE BEST caller ever.
Maxine is deadly serious.
03:02
Maxine was absolutely loving it.
It turns out that those funny names IKEA give to their furniture products sound surprisingly similar to different types of cheese from around the world.
So why not play a game with listeners asking her to guess between to two and throw a bit of bubbly into the mix?
Caller Maxine may have got sweaty pits, but it was all worthwhile for that pineapple cup.
Watch our video above and see how you'd get on.
