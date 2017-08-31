WATCH: Toby's Mum Is Still Furious About His New Tattoo...

31st August 2017, 16:26

Play

Toby updated his mum on his new tattoo and she's still not happy.

02:30

Toby gave his mum another update live on-air, and she finally got to talk to Pippa.

This week, Toby got his first ever tattoo and had the guts to call his mum on-air while he was getting it done.

Naturally, she was absolutely furious, and it turns out she's still pretty angry about it... Especially because it didn't really hurt at all.

She was also formally introduced to Pippa on the phone, who made the biggest gaffe ever! Good job she was impressed by Pippa's talent and for knowing her way around a black latex glove.

Watch our video to see what Toby's mum had to say.

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

Ways to Listen to Radio X