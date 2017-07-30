WATCH: Toby's Going To Let Pippa Give Him A Hilarious Tattoo

Somehow, Toby got a bit merry and made a decision he regrets this week. Shocker.

The Radio X DJ came up with the great idea to to let Pippa tattoo him, and unfortunately for him, there's footage of him shaking on it.

Watch our video to find out what the tat is and where he's agreed Pippa can do it!

We think Toby's beginning to regret his decision. Let's just hope she uses a stencil...

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.