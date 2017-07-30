WATCH: Toby's Going To Let Pippa Give Him A Hilarious Tattoo

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Toby's getting a hilarious tattoo...
And he's gong to let Pippa do it.
00:51
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Somehow, Toby got a bit merry and made a decision he regrets this week. Shocker.
The Radio X DJ came up with the great idea to to let Pippa tattoo him, and unfortunately for him, there's footage of him shaking on it.
Watch our video to find out what the tat is and where he's agreed Pippa can do it!
We think Toby's beginning to regret his decision. Let's just hope she uses a stencil...
Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
You could say he was STARstruck!
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook