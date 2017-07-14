WATCH: Chris Found Toby's Hangover Absolutely Hilarious

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris found Toby's hangover absolutely hilarious
Watch as Toby's forced to listen back to himself live on-air.
02:29
Watch poor Toby wince as he's forced to listen back to himself live on air.
Toby Tarrant arrived a little worse for wear this morning, and while he thought he might get away with it, Chris and the team found it absolutely hilarious.
So much so, they decided to play back his dodgy links during the show, just in case anyone had missed it!
Watch our video above to see Toby squirm.
Oh dear! We reckon he's probably learned his lesson now.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook