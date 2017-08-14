WATCH: When Toby Wore TWO Headphone Sets On The Breakfast Show...

Watch Liam Gallagher: “Oasis Is Still Alive, Without A F**king Doubt”
The legend tells Chris Moyles that he thinks a reunion is “a bazillion light years away” as Noel is away in the “corporate” world.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Toby Tarrant is standing in for Chris Moyles, and he kicked off his run in the best way ever.
If you know anything about Toby Tarrant, you'll know he loves a bit of a party.
Which is why when he turned up slightly hungover on his first shift sitting in for Chris Moyles last week, he had so little sleep, he didn't realise he had two pairs of headphones on.
Not until they made this dodgy sound, that is.
Watch our video here to see the penny finally drop.
Toby was so ready for breakfast, he wore TWO pairs of headphones!
He may or may not have been hungover.
01:23
Toby reckons his double headphone gaff is one of the most embarrassing thing's he's ever done in his life, but we'd probably have to disagree.
Just look what he got up to on Friday night.
Wanna see @tobytarrant with his shirt off from Friday night... sure, here it is. pic.twitter.com/ZY7t1pfH9Y— Radio X (@RadioX) August 14, 2017
Matt's not convinced.
The legend tells Chris Moyles that he thinks a reunion is “a bazillion light years away” as Noel is away in the “corporate” world.
The former Oasis frontman explains his fitness regime to Chris Moyles in a very special interview.
The star claims his solo career was kick-started when girlfriend Debbie Gwyther told him: “You can’t sit in the pub all day”.
The former Oasis frontman also claims “there’s a lot of bollocks” on social media: “Apparently I’m a keen gardener.”
The former Oasis frontman also claims that his brother is a “better songwriter, but I’m a better singer”.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Black Keys Lonely Boy
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Primal Scream Loaded
Comments
Powered by Facebook