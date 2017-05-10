WATCH: These Bono Impressions Are Brilliant

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
To celebrate the U2 frontman’s birthday today, Chris and Dom have been paying tribute in a very special way…
Happy birthday Paul Hewson aka Bono!
As you may know, Dominic Byrne is a HUUUUUUGE U2 fan, so to pay tribute to the frontman, he’s decided to give you a taste of his fantastic Bono impression. Just crank up the intro to Where The Streets Have No Name, add a bit of crowd noise and echo and you’re THERE - in the front row of a U2 gig!
Chris thinks Dom’s attempt is rubbish, though - so he has a try himself.
These Bono Impressions are so good!
Happy birthday Bono!
01:13
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook