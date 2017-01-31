WATCH: The Yes/No Game Is Back And Pippa's Thrilled About It

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris and the team have brought back Pippa's favourite game, and she almost smashes it.
Chris and the team played the yes/no game with Pippa, and - despite not being able to multitask - she actually did alright. That's until Chris hit her with a personal question that is...
See how she got on below:
It's Pippa's favourite... It's the return of the yes/no game!
02:13
Damn! She was doing so well.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook