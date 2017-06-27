WATCH: The Most Childish Shipping Forecast To Date!

27th June 2017, 12:33

The most childish Shipping Forecast to date. WARNING: strong winds! ?

01:17

WARNING: strong winds

Today, Dominic Byrne was wondering about the Shipping Forecast… It’s one of the most serious and essential broadcasts on radio.

But what would the Shipping Forecast sound like if the person reading it had to break wind?

Would it undermine the whole gravity of the broadcast? Let’s find out.

Beware: there are warnings of gales. Lots of them.

