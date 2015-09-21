WATCH: The First Chris Moyles Show Link On Radio X

21st September 2015, 07:04

Play

Chris Moyles Is Back On Radio X

#MoylesIsBack Watch the first link on Radio X!

01:51

He's back... On Monday 21 September 2015 at 6.30am, the Saviour Of Radio returned to launch a brand new station. Watch the first link here. It's a classic.

Meet the new team: Chris, Dom, Pippa and Dave!

You can hear The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X every morning from 6.30am to 10am.

Radio X is available on Digital Radio across the UK, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, via www.radiox.co.uk and via our apps.

