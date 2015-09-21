WATCH: The First Chris Moyles Show Link On Radio X

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris Moyles Is Back On Radio X
01:51
He's back... On Monday 21 September 2015 at 6.30am, the Saviour Of Radio returned to launch a brand new station. Watch the first link here. It's a classic.
Meet the new team: Chris, Dom, Pippa and Dave!
You can hear The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X every morning from 6.30am to 10am.
Radio X is available on Digital Radio across the UK, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, via www.radiox.co.uk and via our apps.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
