WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Week 9 Highlights

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
This week John Bishop and Richard Hammond came onto the show! Plus, Dom heads onto the streets of Leicester Square and more impressions from Chris.
The legend that is John Bishop is shooting off to Austria for a comedy festival, and he's got some great stories about the place.
Love this story from John Bishop...
02:16
Name ideas for Richard Hammond's new show?
Here's Chris'...
02:21
Can you see us from Leicester Square?
We sent Dom down to find out...
03:09
Ladies & Gentlemen...The Flute Fighters!
The Game Pippa chose was...The Flute Fighters!
04:43
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
