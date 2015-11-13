WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Week 8 Highlights

13th November 2015, 14:40

It's been an awfully eventful week! Firstly, the team went to Glasgow and chatted to Bloc Party. And on Friday they were joined by Sandi Thom!

It's been an exciting week. The Radio X Roadtrip with Chris Moyles together with O2 entered its second week. The team braved the streets of Glasgow AND chatted to Bloc Party. Also this week, the team looked back at their early radio work, plus Sandi Thom came on the show!
SANDI THOM TALKS TO CHRIS MOYLES ABOUT HER OUTBURST

Sandi Thom chats to Chris about THAT video...

CHRIS DOES THE MOST AWKWARD INTERVIEW WITH BLOC PARTY EVER

Chris' awkward moment(s) during the Bloc Party interview...

