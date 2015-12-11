WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Week 12 Highlights

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
This week we had James Bay on the Radio X Road Trip, Dom on the streets of Birmingham and everyone doing their best Bono.
It’s VERY easy, as Chris and Dom demonstrate.
Chris and Dom's Bono impressions are amazing!
(watch till the end)
04:22
Chris spins the Wheel Of Inappropriate Tracks and it lands on Manchester’s greatest band…
We all had a little dance to Take That earlier...
...as you do.
01:25
Nothing like a bit of toilet humour on a Tuesday...
02:18
Mr Bay of Hold Back The River fame played the last of our first run of Radio X Road Trips by headlining our show in Birmingham. He chats to Chris about playing sold out shows in America, his Stateside influences and what people tend to shout out during the quiet bits in his shows. PLUS! What was the first record James ever bought? You’ll be surprised.
WATCH: Chris Moyles chats to James Bay backstage
#RadioXRoadtrip
05:14
Lip Sync Battle? Pah! Watch and learn as Dom takes on the children’s favourite. Dominic Byrne is a professional newsreader of many years’ standing.
Dominic does Peppa Pig!
01:49
Pippa felt a little delicate after the Christmas party, so the boys decided to tell her loads of '"hilarious" jokes!
The guys tell Pippa some jokes...and they're brilliant.
#MilkMeBradley
04:21
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
