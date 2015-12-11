WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Week 12 Highlights

11th December 2015, 09:45

This week we had James Bay on the Radio X Road Trip, Dom on the streets of Birmingham and everyone doing their best Bono.

Chris Moyles Show 7 December 2015

How easy is it to do an impression of Bono?

It’s VERY easy, as Chris and Dom demonstrate.

Play

Chris and Dom's Bono impressions are amazing!

(watch till the end)

04:22

 

 

We all had a little dance to Take That ...as you do...

Chris spins the Wheel Of Inappropriate Tracks and it lands on Manchester’s greatest band…

Play

We all had a little dance to Take That earlier...

...as you do.

01:25

 

There’s nothing like a bit of toilet humour on a Tuesday.

We don't poo poo toilet humour at Radio X 
 
Play

Nothing like a bit of toilet humour on a Tuesday...

02:18

 
 
 
 

Chris meets James Bay

Mr Bay of Hold Back The River fame played the last of our first run of Radio X Road Trips by headlining our show in Birmingham. He chats to Chris about playing sold out shows in America, his Stateside influences and what people tend to shout out during the quiet bits in his shows. PLUS! What was the first record James ever bought? You’ll be surprised.

Play

WATCH: Chris Moyles chats to James Bay backstage

#RadioXRoadtrip

05:14

 


Dominic does Peppa Pig

Lip Sync Battle? Pah! Watch and learn as Dom takes on the children’s favourite. Dominic Byrne is a professional newsreader of many years’ standing.

Play

Dominic does Peppa Pig!

01:49

 

 

Pippa survives the Christmas party... JUST

Pippa felt a little delicate after the Christmas party, so the boys decided to tell her loads of '"hilarious" jokes!

Play

The guys tell Pippa some jokes...and they're brilliant.

#MilkMeBradley

04:21

