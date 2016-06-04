WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Best Of The Week

4th June 2016, 06:00

Dom’s relaxation tapes, a member of the team attempts to chat up Salma Hayek and which legend did Chris get a lift from?

Chris Moyles Show 3 June 2016

Plus, Dave cracks up at a particular word that Dom keeps using…

See the best moments from this week’s shows.

 

The best of the week.

