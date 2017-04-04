The Team Pranked Jack With A Fake Scratch Card & It Was Priceless

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The team prank Jack Saunders...so mean!
Jack thinks he's won 250,000...
03:08
Watch the moment Jack Saunders genuinely thought he'd won a quarter of a million pounds.
Chris and the team decided to prank Radio X's Jack Saunders with a fake scratch yesterday, and the results were hilarious. See the moment Jack briefly believed he'd won £250,000 in our video above.
Poor Jack! We think he actually composed himself really well.
We probably would have cried.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook