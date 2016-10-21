Watch Shaun Ryder Chat About His Forthcoming Biopic

21st October 2016, 11:00

Mr Ryder popped in the Chris Moyles show and was awesome as always.

Shaun Ryder

The legend Shaun Ryder came in and it was classic!

Shaun Ryder is one of our favourite guests to have on the show. 

Not only is he charming, friendly and funny, but he's also got some great stories to tell. 

Plus the Happy Mondays and Black Grape gave us a little update on the biopic about his life...

