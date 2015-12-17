WATCH: Shakin' Stevens Turns On The Radio X Christmas Lights

17th December 2015, 15:49

The legend that is Shakin' Stevens came by Radio X to turn our Christmas lights on! Watch the full video here!

Chris Moyles Shakin' Stevens

ACTUAL Shakin' Stevens switches on our Christmas lights!

The Chris Moyles show had a VERY special guest this morning - Shakin' Stevens! Chris and Dom, however, had no idea he was coming in. 
 
They donned blindfolds and, after a hilarious game of yes or no, they managed to crack it. Then Shaky helped the guys out with their lights! What a gent!
Play

ACTUAL Shakin' Stevens switches on our Christmas lights!

04:31

 

Download The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast here.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X