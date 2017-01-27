WATCH: Pippa's Snapchats Of Dom Are Hilarious

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
See the best bits of Dom looking very odd while reading the news.
Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that Pippa loves a bit of Snapchat. So much so, she cant resist filming Dom while he's doing the news, and plonking a load of filters on him!
Watch our compilation of her best snaps here:
Are you following Pippa on Snapchat? If not, why not?!
Are you following Pippa on Snapchat? If not, why not?!
00:26
Our faves are definitely onion head Dom and make-up Dom.
Take note LBC!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
