WATCH: Pippa's Prep For Her DJ Set Is Priceless

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Pippa prepares for her DJ set on friday night and it's EPIC!
She wants you "winding and grinding" on the dancefloor.
02:21
We can't wait for DJ Just Pip to hit the decks on Friday!
Last week, Pippa told the team she'd be playing a set at Dave Masterman's night, and Chris hasn't let her forget it.
This time he decides to help Pippa out with a bit of practice, but it's not quite what she had in mind.
Watch our video above to see DJ Just Pip practice her patter.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook