WATCH: Pippa's Prep For Her DJ Set Is Priceless

13th July 2017, 17:21

Play

Pippa prepares for her DJ set on friday night and it's EPIC!

She wants you "winding and grinding" on the dancefloor.

02:21

We can't wait for DJ Just Pip to hit the decks on Friday!

Last week, Pippa told the team she'd be playing a set at Dave Masterman's night, and Chris hasn't let her forget it.

This time he decides to help Pippa out with a bit of practice, but it's not quite what she had in mind.

Watch our video above to see DJ Just Pip practice her patter. 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X