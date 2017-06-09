WATCH: Pippa's Love 'Ireland' Update Got Pretty Filthy

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Pippa's Love 'Ireland' update got a bit rude!
Get her review from the sexy dating show here.
02:46
Pippa's rundown of the sexy dating show just got hotter.
This morning, Pippa updated the team on last night's Love Island, and one game in particular called "The Hole Package".
Watch our video above.
Naturally, the game brought up some very important questions for the team, and yes- some of them were pretty small ones.
Questions we mean. Head out of the gutter people!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook