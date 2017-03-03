WATCH: Pippa's Dingbat Game Has Sent The Team Nuts

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The team go doolally trying to solve Pippa's dingbat!
The team go doolally trying to solve Pippa's dingbat!
02:42
See how long it takes Chris, Dom and Dave to figure out what the hell she's on about.
Today, Pippa taught the team all about Dingbats, and kind of made them fell like dingbats in the process.
Watch them try their hardest to work out what the hell it all means in our video above.
To be fair, we had absolutely no idea.
Oh and just in case you wanted to know: according to the internet, "Dingbats are visual word puzzles from which a well known phrase or saying has to be identified. They are derived from the board game that was devised by Paul Sellars."
You're welcome.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook