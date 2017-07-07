WATCH: Pippa Went To Wimbledon With Toby Anstis & It Was Eventful...

7th July 2017, 14:23

Pippa and Toby went to Wimbledon!

Find out what happened when Pippa and Toby went to watch the tennis.

Find out what happened when the pair took to Centre Court.

Pippa accepted Toby's invitation to watch the tennis at Wimbledon, and there wasn't a dull moment. 

But is it any wonder when you kick things off by taking off your top, buying a headband and getting in two bottles of pink champagne?

Watch our video and find out what else went down on Row Z of Centre Court!

