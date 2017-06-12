WATCH: No Pippa, It's Not A Well Hung Parliament...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Pippa has been talking a lot about willies... #WellHungParliament
Pippa has been talking a lot about willies... #WellHungParliament
01:47
The state of UK politics somehow got Pippa thinking about well endowed male celebs.
The team were discussing UK politics and our hung parliament, and naturally... Pippa's thoughts turned to well-hung celebs.
Watch our video above.
Apparently there's a huge list of them on the internet and Chris wanted to know if he was on it.
Unfortunately he hasn't quite joined the ranks of Michael Fassbender, Jared Leto and Ewan McGregor... but maybe next year?
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook