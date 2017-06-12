WATCH: No Pippa, It's Not A Well Hung Parliament...

12th June 2017, 14:41

Pippa has been talking a lot about willies... #WellHungParliament

The state of UK politics somehow got Pippa thinking about well endowed male celebs.

The team were discussing UK politics and our hung parliament, and naturally... Pippa's thoughts turned to well-hung celebs.

Apparently there's a huge list of them on the internet and Chris wanted to know if he was on it. 

Unfortunately he hasn't quite joined the ranks of Michael Fassbender, Jared Leto and Ewan McGregor... but maybe next year?

