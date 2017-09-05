WATCH: Pippa And Toby Took Their Relationship To The Next Level...

This morning, Pippa broke the hilarious and yet unsurprising news that she's taken her relationship with Toby to the next level.

It turns out the pair were watching new spy action thriller, Atomic Blonde, and they were so impressed by the city of Berlin, they decided to book tickets there... TOGETHER.

To be fair, what's wrong with two friends (who sometimes wrestle) booking a holiday together? Nothing at all...

Watch Pippa explain all in our video:

Play MAJOR NEWS regarding Pippa and Toby's blooming relationship! This keeps just getting even more awkward! 02:34

And just incase you missed it, remind yourself of the time Pippa tattooed Toby:

Play Pippa Tattoos Toby's Bottom LIVE On-Air! Toby finally got his tat, but his mum wasn't happy... 03:41

And the time they wrestled...

Play Toby and Pippa had a Mexican sock-off! So. Many. Questions. 00:46

Not. Weird. At. All.

