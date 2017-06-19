WATCH: Pippa Slept Through Her Alarm, And It Was Hilarious

19th June 2017, 15:35

Pippa missed her alarm this morning and it's SO funny!

Pippa woke up very late, and Chris laid into her for it.

The team had to start the show without their Executive Producer this morning, and boy did Chris let her know about it!

Pippa slept through her alarm for the first time ever, and she was totally hysterical about it.

Chris obviously wasn't going to let her off the hook that easily, and decided to play out her phone call live on air:

Watch what happened in our video above.

21 missed calls! Something tells us she'll be double checking her alarm tonight. 

