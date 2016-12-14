WATCH: Pippa's Prosecco Popping Game Got VERY Messy

Despite almost swearing off the fizzy stuff for good yesterday, it looks like Pippa's back in love with Prosecco and has even invented a game for it. The aim of the game was for Dom and Chris to pop their corks at a target, and see who came out on top.

Find out how they get on here:

Play 'Prosecco Popping' with Pippa! This might save your Christmas. 03:34

And just in case you'e wondering... yes that means the team was left with six half-empty bottles of Prosecco to drink. So much for Pippa giving up, eh?