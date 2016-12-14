WATCH: Pippa's Prosecco Popping Game Got VERY Messy

14th December 2016, 14:51

Find out whether Chris or Dom won the battle of the corkers.

Pippa Prosecco Popping game The Chris Moyles Show

Despite almost swearing off the fizzy stuff for good yesterday, it looks like Pippa's back in love with Prosecco and has even invented a game for it. The aim of the game was for Dom and Chris to pop their corks at a target, and see who came out on top.

Find out how they get on here:

Play

'Prosecco Popping' with Pippa!

This might save your Christmas.

03:34

And just in case you'e wondering... yes that means the team was left with six half-empty bottles of Prosecco to drink. So much for Pippa giving up, eh?

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X