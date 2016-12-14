WATCH: Pippa's Prosecco Popping Game Got VERY Messy

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out whether Chris or Dom won the battle of the corkers.
Despite almost swearing off the fizzy stuff for good yesterday, it looks like Pippa's back in love with Prosecco and has even invented a game for it. The aim of the game was for Dom and Chris to pop their corks at a target, and see who came out on top.
Find out how they get on here:
'Prosecco Popping' with Pippa!
This might save your Christmas.
03:34
And just in case you'e wondering... yes that means the team was left with six half-empty bottles of Prosecco to drink. So much for Pippa giving up, eh?
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook