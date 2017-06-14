WATCH: Pippa's Manspreading Email Is Priceless

14th June 2017, 14:09

Pippa is blowing this Manspreading story WIDE open! 2

Find out what happened when Pippa caught a "level 28" manspreader on the tube.

Find out what happened when Pippa caught a "level 28" offender on the tube.

Last night Pippa encountered a manspreader on the London Underground and felt compelled to write an email to Good Morning Britain about it.

Needless to say she'd had a couple of glasses of wine beforehand, and was feeling particularly pleased with herself.

Watch our video to see her ridiculous email to the morning breakfast show.

