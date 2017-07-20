WATCH: Pippa Just Can’t Get Over This “Bulge”

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Pippa just can't get over that 'bulge' ?
01:19
Scrolling through Dom’s German friend’s Twitter has been an eye-opener for some…
You’ll be familiar with Dominic Byrne’s German exchange student friend “Boring” Boris. The two had a (kind of) tearful reunion last week, and the pair have since become firm buddies again.
Boris' Not-So-Boring Surprise Visit
German exchange student ‘Boring Boris’ hasn’t seen Dom in 29 years. UNTIL TODAY. Surprise!!
04:27
Well, Boris has now attracted a whole host of new followers to his Twitter account, BorisB1972 and Chris has been enjoying some of the photos.
Of particular interest is a snap of Boris at a cider festival, with some ZZ Top-esque gentlemen, but something in particular has caught Pippa’s eye…
Wow.
I'm sorry... am I the only one who can't get over the 'bulge'? https://t.co/ArVLbKXWAH— Pippa Taylor (@Pipskin) July 20, 2017
Thank you for the great Ciderchat at the botw Festival. @GwatkinCider pic.twitter.com/6amJ8nGqHE— Boris (@BorisB1972) July 15, 2017
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook