WATCH: Just Call Her Pippa Jackson!

6th April 2017, 13:47

Play

It's Pippa Jackson!

Watch Pippa getting the Earth Song treatment.

01:10

Watch Chris giving Pippa the full Earth Song treatment.

Chris and the team had a leaf blower sent in, they decided to put it to the best use possible by using it on Pippa.

Watch her go full-on Michael Jackson in our video above.

To be fair, we think Pippa's enjoying it a bit too much and it's all gone to her head. 

Too bad Dave didn't turn up and do Jarvis Cocker-style stage invasion...

