WATCH: Pippa Got Pranked In The Best Way Ever...

Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Pippa just fell for the most EPIC prank ever!
Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut.
04:54
Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut on GMB, and it was priceless.
This week, we followed Pippa's manspreading saga, where she snapped an unsuspecting offender on the tube and sent an email to Good Morning Britain.
To her amazement, she got a reply from the ITV daytime show, and was convinced she was due to appear on Lorraine to talk about it.
Watch our video to find out what happened next...
Poor Pippa!
She had bullet points and everything!
Watch this video to find out how it all started here:
Pippa is blowing this Manspreading story WIDE open! 2
Find out what happened when Pippa caught a "level 28" manspreader on the tube.
02:47
Oh... and don't forget Chris' Lorraine impression...
Chris' Lorraine Kelly impression is hilarious!
Chris did his best impression of the This Morning host, and it all got a bit Begbie.
02:03
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
