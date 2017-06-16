WATCH: Pippa Got Pranked In The Best Way Ever...

16th June 2017, 16:30

Play

Pippa just fell for the most EPIC prank ever!

Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut.

04:54

Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut on GMB, and it was priceless.

This week, we followed Pippa's manspreading saga, where she snapped an unsuspecting offender on the tube and sent an email to Good Morning Britain.

To her amazement, she got a reply from the ITV daytime show, and was convinced she was due to appear on Lorraine to talk about it.

Watch our video to find out what happened next...

Play

Pippa just fell for the most EPIC prank ever!

Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut.

04:54

Poor Pippa! 

She had bullet points and everything!

Watch this video to find out how it all started here: 

Play

Pippa is blowing this Manspreading story WIDE open! 2

Find out what happened when Pippa caught a "level 28" manspreader on the tube.

02:47

Oh... and don't forget Chris' Lorraine impression...

Play

Chris' Lorraine Kelly impression is hilarious!

Chris did his best impression of the This Morning host, and it all got a bit Begbie.

02:03

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X