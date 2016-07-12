WATCH: Pippa Gets Lost In The Radio X Offices

12th July 2016, 10:48

Chris has challenged Pippa to find her way around the Global Radio building... and it's not as easy as it sounds.

Chris Moyles 12 July 2016

First up, Pippa has to find the Radio X session studio. Simple enough, yes? Especially when she's been working there since September last year?

Watch and find out where she ends up... and which LBC show she almost bursts in on.

Play

Watch Pippa get hopelessly lost in the building she works at every day...

Nick Ferrari doesn't look too impressed by Pippa's antics!

03:23

