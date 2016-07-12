WATCH: Pippa Gets Lost In The Radio X Offices

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris has challenged Pippa to find her way around the Global Radio building... and it's not as easy as it sounds.
First up, Pippa has to find the Radio X session studio. Simple enough, yes? Especially when she's been working there since September last year?
Watch and find out where she ends up... and which LBC show she almost bursts in on.
Watch Pippa get hopelessly lost in the building she works at every day...
Nick Ferrari doesn't look too impressed by Pippa's antics!
03:23
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
