WATCH: Kriss Akabusi Gave Pippa The Best Pep Talk Ever...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Get the sporting legend's words of wisdom for Pippa ahead of her first ever marathon.
Pippa's taking part in the London Marathon for the first time ever this Sunday, and needless to say she's a little nervous about it.
But luckily, Chris and the team had a sporting hero on hand to offer some words of advice... and it was none other than Kriss Akabusi!
Watch to find out what pearls of wisdom Kriss had to give here:
Pippa gets a motivational speech!
Pippa gets a motivational speech!
02:34
Wow.
That laugh, though. Anyone else want Kriss as their life coach?
Good luck Pippa!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook