WATCH: Pippa Tattooed Toby Live On Air And It Was Amazing

Be afraid Toby. Be very afraid.
Pippa Tattoos Toby's Bottom LIVE On-Air!
Toby finally got his tat, but his mum wasn't happy...
03:41
Toby has no regrets, but his mother wasn't too happy when she was told the news live on air.
The time finally came for Pippa to tattoo Toby this week. It was a first for both of them, with the Radio X DJ having never had a tattoo before, and Pippa never doing one.
Watch our video above to see how they got on.
Somehow, the Rolling Stones lips and tongue came out just as it should have, and Toby was pretty impressed.
One person who's not a fan is Toby's poor mum, who got told about the news live on-air! Quick, someone bring Chris back before he gets his nipple pierced!
Watch her practice in last week's video:
Pippa prepares for Toby's bottom tattoo next week! ?
Pippa's giving Toby his first ever tattoo, and she's not that confident.
02:12
New career move?
Maxine was absolutely loving it!
The DJ was tried on some clothes brought in by fashion expert Charlotte, and he ended up looking like Dennis the Menace.
Watch and learn Chris Moyles, watch and learn.
Toby Tarrant is standing in for Chris Moyles, and he kicked off his run in the best way ever.
