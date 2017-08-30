WATCH: Pippa Tattooed Toby Live On Air And It Was Amazing

The time finally came for Pippa to tattoo Toby this week. It was a first for both of them, with the Radio X DJ having never had a tattoo before, and Pippa never doing one.

Watch our video above to see how they got on.

Somehow, the Rolling Stones lips and tongue came out just as it should have, and Toby was pretty impressed.

One person who's not a fan is Toby's poor mum, who got told about the news live on-air! Quick, someone bring Chris back before he gets his nipple pierced!

Watch her practice in last week's video:

Pippa's giving Toby his first ever tattoo, and she's not that confident.

New career move?