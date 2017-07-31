WATCH: Dom Wore A Face Mask & It Was Kinda Creepy...

31st July 2017, 15:35

Question: Where does Dom's face end, and head start?

A fan sent in a face mask so the team could find out.

A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.

This week a listener dared to ask the question on everyone's lips: Where does Dom's face finish and his head begin?

Not only that, but they sent in a handy face mask to help try and find out.

Watch the moment Pippa smothered the beauty product all over Dom's face and head, while Chris used a leaf blower to help it dry quickly... As you do.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,   and download the podcast here.   

