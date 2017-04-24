WATCH: Pippa Completely Smashed Her First London Marathon...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
She made it! Well done Pippa!
You can still donate by using this link: https://gmsnlondonmarathon17.everydayhero.com/uk/PippaPhoebeBuffay
03:15
Pippa ran the London Marathon on Sunday and was the happiest person ever.
Pippa ran the London Marathon for the very first time this Sunday (23 April) and she completely bossed it. Not only did she manage to finish the course in 4 hours 38, but also kept smiling too!
Watch her in action in our video above.
Pippa - aka Phoebe Buffay - has also managed to raise over £27K for charity so far- which is just over £1,000 for every mile she ran!
If you want to donate to Global's Make Some Noise in support of Pippa's amazing feat, visit gmsnlondonmarathon17.everydayhero.com/uk/PippaPhoebeBuffay.
What. A. Legend.
