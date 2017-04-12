WATCH: Chris Moyles & Chris Tarrant's Face Swap Is Horrifying

12th April 2017, 15:00

Toby's loving it though!

Chris Moyles Or Christ Tarrant still

Today, the team decided to unnerve Toby and find out what it would look like to put Chris Moyles and Chris Tarrant's faces together. Turns out Chris Moyles + Chris Tarrant = the stuff of nightmares.

Watch our video here: 

Play

Chris Moyles or Chris Tarrant!? ?

Chris Moyles and Chris Tarrant's faces together is the stuff of nightmares!

00:32

Seriously frightening stuff!

