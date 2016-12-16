Watch The Awesome Moment Chris Gave Felicity Jones A Boozy Star Wars Gift

Chris and Dom met Rogue One actress Felicity Jones earlier this week, and brought her a very special gift.

And what do you suppose they got the leading lady of the Star Wars spin-off? Some awesome booze-related Star Wars merchandise, of course.

See her reaction to their awesome pressie here:

Play Felicity Jones with Chris Moyles Watch the awesome moment Chris gave Felicity Jones a special Star Wars gift... 02:02

Is it just us, or was she really disappointed there wasn't actually any alcohol in it?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is out in UK cinemas now.