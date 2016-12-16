Watch The Awesome Moment Chris Gave Felicity Jones A Boozy Star Wars Gift

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A long time ago, in a radio studio far far away...
Chris and Dom met Rogue One actress Felicity Jones earlier this week, and brought her a very special gift.
And what do you suppose they got the leading lady of the Star Wars spin-off? Some awesome booze-related Star Wars merchandise, of course.
See her reaction to their awesome pressie here:
Felicity Jones with Chris Moyles
Watch the awesome moment Chris gave Felicity Jones a special Star Wars gift...
02:02
Is it just us, or was she really disappointed there wasn't actually any alcohol in it?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is out in UK cinemas now.
