Watch The Awesome Moment Chris Gave Felicity Jones A Boozy Star Wars Gift

16th December 2016, 15:46

A long time ago, in a radio studio far far away...

Felicity Jones on the Chris Moyles show

Chris and Dom met Rogue One actress Felicity Jones earlier this week, and brought her a very special gift.

And what do you suppose they got the leading lady of the Star Wars spin-off? Some awesome booze-related Star Wars merchandise, of course.

See her reaction to their awesome pressie here:

Play

Felicity Jones with Chris Moyles

Watch the awesome moment Chris gave Felicity Jones a special Star Wars gift...

02:02

Is it just us, or was she really disappointed there wasn't actually any alcohol in it?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is out in UK cinemas now. 

