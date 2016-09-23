Watch the moment Chris and the team gave away a CAR

23rd September 2016, 13:05

Things got seriously tense this morning.

Dave and pippa

Thanks to Sir Arnold Clark, we were given a brand spanking new car to giveaway. And today on the show we did just that. Listeners had been battling out all week, but today Dan took the vehicle home. And you need to hear his reaction!
In The Driving Seat: WINNER!

